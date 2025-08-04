Israeli poll: Majority fear global backlash on travel

Shafaq News – Middle East

More than half of Israelis fear that the growing international backlash over the war in Gaza could limit their ability to travel abroad, according to a Channel 12 poll aired on Monday.

Fifty-six percent of respondents expressed concern about potential travel difficulties linked to global criticism of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. Another 40% expressed no concern, while 4% were unsure.

The findings come amid a series of incidents involving Israeli tourists overseas, many of which have drawn attention in Israeli media.

Last week, an Israeli tourist reported being attacked on a beach in Athens, where a man bit off part of his ear while shouting, “Free Palestine, f*** Israel, I’m Hamas.”

Days earlier, a group of Israeli youths were reportedly pushed by pro-Palestinian demonstrators while vacationing on the Greek island of Rhodes. Separately, a cruise ship owned by an Israeli company was barred from docking at the Greek island of Syros and rerouted to Cyprus after a large protest at the port.

The poll also reflected growing dissatisfaction with Israeli leadership. Sixty-seven percent of the respondents felt government policies do not reflect their will, while 29% believed they do.

Even among voters backing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition, 44% said the government does not represent them. Fifty-one percent responded that it does.

Asked about the ongoing hostage crisis, 62% of respondents favored a comprehensive deal to release all captives held in Gaza. Twenty-eight percent supported expanding the military campaign to fully occupy the enclave.

Just 4% backed a partial deal to release about half the hostages—an option reportedly discussed in indirect negotiations over recent months.

On the question of future policy in Gaza, 49% opposed building settlements in the territory, while 36% supported the idea. Fifteen percent were undecided.

Respondents also assessed the performance of top government officials. Fifty-five percent rated Netanyahu’s leadership as “poor,” compared with 39% who described it as “good.”

Defense Minister Israel Katz received a negative rating from 53%, while 34% viewed his performance positively. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar was rated “poor” by 57%, and “good” by 25%.