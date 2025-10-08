Israeli opposition unites to oust Netanyahu

Shafaq News – Middle East

On Wednesday, Israel’s opposition reached an agreement to topple Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and support US President Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza.

According to Israeli media outlets, opposition party leaders met to coordinate steps to bring down the government during the winter session and to form a “government of reform and recovery,” with Yair Lapid, Avigdor Lieberman, Benny Gantz, Yair Golan, Gadi Eisenkot, and Naftali Bennett in attendance.

In a post on X, Lapid noted that Israel is facing “a severe security, political, and economic crisis.”

יום אחרי השבעה באוקטובר, ישראל עדיין במשבר נורא, בטחוני, מדיני וכלכלי, אבל תזכרו דבר אחד: היא יכולה לעשות שינוי כיוון מלא לתקווה, התחדשות וריפוי תוך יום אחד. — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) October 8, 2025

Ceasefire talks over Gaza resumed in Cairo on October 6 under Egyptian and Qatari mediation, with US support and based on Trump's proposal. The discussions, attended by delegations from Israel, Hamas, and Palestinian factions, focused on a phased truce framework including the release of hostages, a gradual Israeli military withdrawal, and expanded humanitarian access to the enclave.