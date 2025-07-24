Israeli minister calls for Jewish Gaza

2025-07-24

Gaza

Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu has drawn sharp condemnation after calling for Gaza to be “wiped out” and resettled exclusively with Jews.

Speaking to Israeli radio station Kol Barama, Eliyahu praised what he described as the government's effort to “wipe out this evil,” referring to Gaza’s population as one “educated on Mein Kampf,” Adolf Hitler’s manifesto. He added that future Jewish towns in the Strip “won’t be fenced in inside cantons.”

Opposition leader Yair Lapid denounced the remarks as “a moral attack and an explanatory disaster that severely damages Israel’s credibility,” stressing that “Israeli soldiers are not dying to exterminate civilians, but to secure hostages and protect the country’s safety."

Eliyahu, a member of the ultranationalist Otzma Yehudit party—often described as “racist” for its openly anti-Arab stance—made the remarks as international scrutiny intensifies over Israel’s stated objectives in Gaza, where hunger now grips the entire population. On Thursday alone, 17 Palestinians were reported killed, including three while seeking aid.

