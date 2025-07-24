Israeli minister calls for Jewish Gaza

Shafaq News – Gaza

Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu has drawn sharp condemnation after calling for Gaza to be “wiped out” and resettled exclusively with Jews.

Speaking to Israeli radio station Kol Barama, Eliyahu praised what he described as the government's effort to “wipe out this evil,” referring to Gaza’s population as one “educated on Mein Kampf,” Adolf Hitler’s manifesto. He added that future Jewish towns in the Strip “won’t be fenced in inside cantons.”

Opposition leader Yair Lapid denounced the remarks as “a moral attack and an explanatory disaster that severely damages Israel’s credibility,” stressing that “Israeli soldiers are not dying to exterminate civilians, but to secure hostages and protect the country’s safety."

דברי השר אליהו הם פיגוע ערכי ואסון הסברתי. ישראל לעולם לא תשכנע את העולם בצדקת המלחמה שלנו נגד הטרור כל עוד מובילה אותנו ממשלת מיעוט קיצונית עם שרים שמקדשים דם ומוות.לוחמי צה"ל לא נלחמים, נהרגים ונפצעים כדי למחוק אוכלוסיה אזרחית. הם נלחמים כדי להחזיר את החטופים ולהבטיח את… pic.twitter.com/22bdpOCH6o — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) July 24, 2025

Eliyahu, a member of the ultranationalist Otzma Yehudit party—often described as “racist” for its openly anti-Arab stance—made the remarks as international scrutiny intensifies over Israel’s stated objectives in Gaza, where hunger now grips the entire population. On Thursday alone, 17 Palestinians were reported killed, including three while seeking aid.