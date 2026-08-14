Israeli military kills Hamas commander in Gaza

Shafaq News- Middle East

The Israeli army on Friday said it killed a Hamas commander accused of involvement in holding several hostages, two days after carrying out an airstrike against another Hamas cell commander in northern Gaza.

The military identified him as Mohammed Bassam Mohammed Mushtaha, a company commander in Hamas’ Al-Shati Battalion, noting that he was targeted on July 30 in the same area.

According to the Israeli account, Mushtaha entered Israel during the October 7, 2023 attack and had recently sought to carry out assaults against Israeli troops.

جيش الدفاع يقضي على قائد سرية في منظمة حماس الإرهابية، شارك في احتجاز العديد من المختطفين🔴يؤكد جيش الدفاع الآن القضاء على الإرهابي محمد بسام محمد مشتهى، الذي تمت مهاجمته في شمال قطاع غزة بتاريخ 30 يوليو 2026.🔴شغل محمد مشتهى منصب قائد سرية في كتيبة الشاطئ التابعة للجناح… pic.twitter.com/hC4DoIxy82 — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) August 14, 2026

Hamas has not commented on the Israeli announcement.

Since the ceasefire took effect on October 11, 2025, the Gaza Health Ministry has recorded 1,260 deaths and 4,154 injuries, along with 808 bodies recovered, bringing the cumulative toll since October 7, 2023, to 73,389 killed and 174,266 injured.

Last month, Hamas and other Palestinian factions agreed to a draft framework for gradually placing weapons in Gaza under Palestinian control, linking the process to an Israeli withdrawal, reconstruction, and a broader political settlement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, ruled out withdrawing troops until Hamas fully disarms and dismantles its military infrastructure. National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir rejected the proposed framework, calling for continued military operations in Gaza while advocating Palestinian emigration.