Israel targets Hamas cell commander in northern Gaza

Shafaq News- Gaza

The Israeli military announced on Wednesday that it carried out an airstrike targeting a Hamas cell commander in northern Gaza, accusing him of planning attacks against Israeli troops operating in the enclave.

The military added that troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area and would continue acting against what it considers immediate threats.

It provided no information on the targeted commander’s identity or condition. Hamas has yet to comment on the Israeli account.

جيش الدفاع يهاجم قائد خلية من منظمة حماس الإرهابية في شمال قطاع غزة، خطط لتنفيذ مخططات إرهابية ضد قوات جيش الدفاع⭕️هاجم جيش الدفاع قبل قليل قائد خلية من منظمة حماس الإرهابية في شمال قطاع غزة.⭕️خطط الإرهابي لتنفيذ مخططات إرهابية ضد قوات جيش الدفاع العاملة في قطاع غزة. وقد تم… pic.twitter.com/jNP1r8k7pw — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) August 12, 2026

Since the ceasefire took effect on October 11, 2025, the Gaza Health Ministry has recorded 1,259 deaths and 4,416 injuries, along with 807 bodies recovered, bringing the cumulative toll since October 7, 2023, to 73,387 killed and 174,257 injured.

Last month, Hamas and other Palestinian factions agreed to a draft framework for gradually placing weapons in Gaza under Palestinian control, linking the process to Israeli withdrawal, reconstruction, and a broader political settlement for the enclave. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, ruled out withdrawing Israeli troops until Hamas fully disarms and dismantles its military infrastructure, while National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir rejected the proposed framework, calling for Israel to continue its military campaign in Gaza while encouraging Palestinian emigration.