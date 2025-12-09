Israeli incursion in Quneitra renders civilians wounded

Shafaq News – Quneitra

Israeli forces wounded several civilians in Khan Arnabeh on Tuesday after opening fire on residents protesting the entry of a military patrol, local sources told Shafaq News.

Armored vehicles entered the town and erected roadblocks along main streets, limiting movement and triggering the demonstration. Israeli soldiers responded with live rounds and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Residents said the advance came shortly after two Syrian internal security vehicles left the area. Israeli forces later established checkpoints on the Jubata Al-Khashab, Arnabeh road, the Jaba–Khan Arnabeh route, and the Damascus–Khan Arnabeh road.

The confrontation unfolded amid a broader increase in Israeli activity across Quneitra. Syrian state media reported on Friday that Israeli units moved into several towns in the southern countryside.

Israel’s presence along the frontier has expanded since the collapse of Bashar Al-Assad’s regime in December 2024, with operations targeting depots, vehicles, and weapons sites across the buffer zone separating the Golan Heights from Syrian territory.

