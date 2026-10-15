Shafaq News- Gaza

Israeli airstrikes and gunfire hit several areas across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, wounding several Palestinians and damaging buildings, including facilities at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, according to Palestinian media.

Strikes targeted several areas of Gaza City, including a building near Al-Muttaqin Mosque, west of Yarmouk, a tent behind the Al-Abbas police station, and areas around Al-Abbas Junction and Al-Barbari station on Al-Jalaa Street. Palestinian media reported three people wounded in a drone strike near Al-Abbas Center, while artillery shelled eastern Al-Tuffah.

فيديو | دمار هائل وحريق طال المنازل المحيطة لمنزل قصفه الاحتلال بعد إخلائه في منطقة اليرموك وسط مدينة غزة https://t.co/w5ZktQDiUB — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) October 15, 2026

An airstrike hit a house in Al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, sparking a fire, as Israeli military vehicles advanced near Wadi Gaza, close to Salah Al-Din Bridge.

Further south, Israeli military vehicles reportedly fired at the oncology and administration buildings of Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, while quadcopter drones opened heavy fire around Rafah Garage and Al-Agha Street. A separate drone strike near Al-Hilal Hospital in the Al-Amal neighborhood left one Palestinian critically wounded.

Read more: Waiting to heal: A Gaza family trapped between war and recovery

The Gaza-run Health Ministry recorded 1,505 deaths and 5,332 injuries since the Oct. 11, 2025, ceasefire, alongside the recovery of 838 bodies, bringing the toll since Oct. 7, 2023, to 74,396 Palestinians killed and 175,449 wounded.

لحظة شن طيران الاحتلال غارة عنيفة استهدفت خلف محطة البربري بشارع الجلاء في مدينة غزة https://t.co/1wrpRV8AEa — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) October 15, 2026

The Israeli military also claimed responsibility for killing Basel Nabil Abdul Rahman Kashta and Ahmad Raja Al-Shaer, accusing them of procuring, trading, and smuggling weapons and military equipment into Gaza. The two, it alleged, facilitated arms transfers and posed “an immediate threat to Israeli civilians” and troops near the Yellow Line, which marks Israeli army positions under the ceasefire arrangement. It did not disclose when or where they were killed.

🔴ELIMINATED: Basel Nabil Abd al-Rahman Kashta & Ahmad Raja al-Shaer who were involved in smuggling weapons & additional military equipment into Gaza. As part of their roles, they were responsible for procuring & trading weapons while also advancing weapons smuggling into Gaza. The terrorists were eliminated to remove an immediate threat to Israeli civilians & IDF troops operating in the Yellow Line area. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 15, 2026

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, meanwhile, warned that Israeli allegations concerning Gaza’s hospitals could serve as a pretext for further attacks on medical facilities, noting that since early October, the Israeli military has stepped up claims that Hamas uses hospitals for military purposes, publishing cartoons and images of weapons on its Arabic-language Facebook page.

It disputed one allegation involving two purported Hamas affiliates reportedly filmed leaving Kamal Adwan Hospital, one allegedly carrying explosives toward Israeli forces near the Yellow Line. The footage established neither the individuals’ location nor any connection to the hospital, while its poor quality prevented verification of whether the objects shown were explosives, according to Euro-Med, which said a separate daytime image of a destroyed building provided no evidence of the alleged attack.

Such accusations could undermine medical services even without direct strikes, it cautioned, by restricting access for patients, ambulances, healthcare workers, and essential supplies or forcing hospitals to suspend operations.

The organization estimated that more than half of Gaza’s major hospitals had been destroyed or rendered inoperable during the war, with over 1,700 healthcare workers killed and more than 330 detained, including 81 still in custody.

Stressing that hospitals are protected under international humanitarian law and that treating wounded members of armed groups does not, in itself, remove that protection, Euro-Med said “deliberate attacks on hospitals constitute war crimes,” arguing that continued threats to Gaza’s already damaged healthcare system could “indicate the specific intent required for genocide” by depriving Palestinians of essential treatment.

The group called on the United Nations, World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to independently investigate Israeli allegations concerning hospitals and publish their findings, while urging international action to safeguard Gaza’s remaining medical facilities “before it’s too late.”

Read more: Gaza health system near collapse