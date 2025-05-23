Israeli forces seize key water source in southern Syria

Israeli forces seize key water source in southern Syria
2025-05-23T12:10:48+00:00

Shafaq News/ Israeli forces have seized control of a key water well in the town of Hader in the Quneitra countryside in south Syria, local sources reported on Friday.

The Israeli army took over the Ain al-Tineh well—considered the primary source of drinking water for residents of Hader—and set up a checkpoint at the old UN emergency point on the Ain al-Tineh road, blocking locals from accessing their agricultural lands beyond the barrier.

The sources added that Israeli troops expanded their presence northward, taking control of the Qurs al-Nafl site, where they have launched undisclosed activities.

Separately, Syria’s Al-Watan newspaper reported that Israeli forces arrested three Syrian men from Hader on Thursday, including a father and son. They were taken into the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Their whereabouts and the charges against them remain unknown.

In the wake of the Al-Assad regime’s collapse in December 2024, Israeli military activity in Syria’s Quneitra province has sharply increased, with forces establishing outposts, erecting checkpoints, and seizing strategic areas.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon