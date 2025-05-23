Israeli forces seize key water source in southern Syria

Shafaq News/ Israeli forces have seized control of a key water well in the town of Hader in the Quneitra countryside in south Syria, local sources reported on Friday.

The Israeli army took over the Ain al-Tineh well—considered the primary source of drinking water for residents of Hader—and set up a checkpoint at the old UN emergency point on the Ain al-Tineh road, blocking locals from accessing their agricultural lands beyond the barrier.

The sources added that Israeli troops expanded their presence northward, taking control of the Qurs al-Nafl site, where they have launched undisclosed activities.

Separately, Syria’s Al-Watan newspaper reported that Israeli forces arrested three Syrian men from Hader on Thursday, including a father and son. They were taken into the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Their whereabouts and the charges against them remain unknown.

In the wake of the Al-Assad regime’s collapse in December 2024, Israeli military activity in Syria’s Quneitra province has sharply increased, with forces establishing outposts, erecting checkpoints, and seizing strategic areas.