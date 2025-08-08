Israeli drone targets vehicle in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News – South Lebanon (Updated at 11:25)

An Israeli drone strike on Friday hit a civilian vehicle on the Zahrani highway near Phoenicia University in southern Lebanon.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News that the vehicle caught fire following the strike, which reportedly involved two missiles. Emergency crews rushed to the scene.

The Ministry of Health said that one person was killed.

The incident came hours after an Israeli airstrike killed six people near the Masnaa border crossing in Beqaa and amid continued escalation despite the ceasefire brokered last November. Lebanese authorities say Israel has carried out over 4,000 violations since the truce, leaving more than 250 dead.