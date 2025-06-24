Israeli drone strike kills three in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, an Israeli drone strike hit a vehicle in the southern Lebanese town of Kfar Dajjal in Nabatieh district.

The Lebanese Health Ministry confirmed that three people were killed in the attack.

The Israeli military has yet to comment on the incident.

On Monday, Israeli warplanes struck al-Jarmaq, al-Mahmoudiya, and Mount Niha in southern Lebanon, claiming to have targeted rocket launchers, weapons depots, and military sites north of the Litani River.

Lebanese authorities reported that Israel has carried out nearly 3,000 violations of the ceasefire since it took effect. Hundreds of people have been killed or wounded during this period.