Shafaq News- Beirut

Israel carried out a wave of airstrikes and artillery attacks across three districts in southern Lebanon on Wednesday.

According to local media, Israeli artillery fire hit Mansouri in the Tyre district, while fighter jets struck Beit Yahoun and Al-Qantara in the Marjayoun district.

الطيران الحربي الاسرائيلي شن غارة على دوحة كفررمان وأخرى على مرتفع علي الطاهر ملقيا عددا من الصواريخ الارتجاجية https://t.co/FmAH8EdJXt — National News Agency (@NNALeb) September 1, 2026

Israeli warplanes also targeted Arabsalim and the Doha area of Kfar Roummane before heavily striking Ali al-Taher Hill on the northern outskirts of Nabatieh Al-Fawqa in the Nabatieh district. Explosions were heard across the area.

No casualties were reported in the attacks.

Lebanon's Health Ministry put the cumulative toll from Israeli attacks between March 2 and August 28 at 4,352 killed and 12,318 wounded.

The Israeli military said Hezbollah launched two explosive-laden drones toward its troops in the Ali al-Taher Hill, with Israeli forces striking one of the group's infrastructure sites in the Nabatieh area in response.

Hezbollah did not immediately comment.

חיזבאללה שיגר שני רחפני נפץ לעבר כוחותינו הפועלים במרחב הביטחוני: צה"ל תקף תשתיות טרור של הארגון בתגובהארגון הטרור חיזבאללה שיגר במהלך הלילה שני רחפני נפץ לעבר כוחות צה"ל במרחב רכס עלי טאהר, הלוחמים ירו לעבר אחד הרחפנים ויירטו אותו. אין נפגעים לכוחותינו >> pic.twitter.com/KhX4Ea81Ms — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 2, 2026

The activity also reached northern Israel, where air-raid sirens sounded in Kfar Yuval and surrounding areas in the Upper Galilee over a suspected drone infiltration, according to the Israeli military and the Home Front Command.

The Israeli military later fired interceptor missiles at an aerial target, stating that the drone had crossed from Lebanese territory into Israel.

There was no immediate information on casualties or damage.