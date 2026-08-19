Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli military Chief of Staff, Eyal Zamir toured southern Syria on Wednesday alongside senior officers, Israeli media reported, citing an army statement, one day after Israel carried out airstrikes on Abu al-Duhur airbase.

During the visit, Zamir received a security briefing on developments on the ground and met reservists deployed in the area. The Israeli military did not provide details regarding the visit.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israel carried out eight airstrikes on Abu al-Duhur airbase in eastern Idlib province, hitting the runway and storage areas.

Since the beginning of 2026, Israeli forces have carried out between 50 and 80 incursions into Syria per month. In July alone, the Sijil Center documented 187 Israeli violations in Syria, down about 22% from 239 in June.