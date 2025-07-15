Israeli airstrikes target Eastern Lebanon

Shafaq News – Beqaa

Israeli warplanes launched a series of airstrikes on Monday in Lebanon’s eastern Beqaa Valley, targeting areas near Baalbek in what the Israeli military described as strikes against Hezbollah.

According to the Israeli army, the raids hit multiple sites near the Syrian border, an area it considers a stronghold of Hezbollah. Unlike Lebanon’s south, which has seen near-daily exchanges of fire since October 2023, eastern regions such as the Beqaa Valley have rarely been attacked since the November ceasefire.

#عاجل 🔸جيش الدفاع بدأ شن غارات تستهدف أهدافًا تابعة لقوة الرضوان التابعة لحزب الله في منطقة البقاع🔸بدأت طائرات سلاح الجو قبل قليل بتوجيه من هيئة الاستخبارات والقيادة الشمالية بمهاجمة عدة أهداف إرهابية تابعة لحزب الله في منطقة البقاع في لبنان. 🔸في اطار الضربات تم استهداف… pic.twitter.com/jPwjiDIIBI — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) July 15, 2025

Lebanese media reported that Israel carried out more than 15 strikes, including three on the mountainous outskirts of Buday and Brital, located in the Anti-Lebanon range. Additional strikes targeted the towns of Nahle and the outskirts of Shmustar.

غارات إسرائيلية إستهدفت مناطق بقاعية عدة أفادت مراسلة #الجديد أن غارات إسرائيلية إستهدفت مناطق بقاعية عدة.. وأعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي في بيان أن سلاح الجو استهدف أهداف لقوة الرضوان التابعة لحزب الله.#أخبار_الجديد pic.twitter.com/0fxGZIb47X — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) July 15, 2025

There were no immediate reports of casualties or material damage.

The Israeli military said the targeted locations were used by the Radwan Force, an elite Hezbollah unit responsible for operations along the Israeli-Lebanese border.

Since the ceasefire agreement in November, Lebanese authorities have recorded over 3,900 Israeli violations of Lebanese territory, including airspace breaches, artillery shelling, and cross-border attacks.