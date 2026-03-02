Israeli airstrikes strike Beirut Southern Suburbs and multiple areas in Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli forces carried out airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs (Dahye) on Monday after issuing a warning that it would target Hezbollah sites in the area and urging civilians to leave nearby locations.

At least two strikes hit the southern suburbs, while additional air raids were reported in villages across southern Lebanon and in parts of the Bekaa Valley. Local sources said the bombardment was ongoing in several areas.

#عاجل 🔸جيش الدفاع بدأ مهاجمة أهداف لحزب الله الإرهابي في أنحاء لبنان. يتبع pic.twitter.com/L3xNhbSNc6 — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) March 2, 2026

The Israeli military said it was targeting Hezbollah infrastructure, following rocket fire launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel earlier in the day. Hezbollah described its attack as a defensive response and retaliation for the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health had previously reported that at least 31 people were killed in Israeli strikes carried out during the latest escalation.

The Lebanese government asserted state control over military decisions. Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said the decision of war and peace rests exclusively with the government and announced a ban on Hezbollah’s military and security activities, requiring the group to confine its role to political work and hand over its weapons.