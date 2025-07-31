Israeli airstrike wave pounds South Lebanon, Beqaa

Shafaq News – Beirut

Israeli warplanes launched more than 14 airstrikes within one hour on Thursday, targeting multiple areas in southern Lebanon and the eastern Beqaa province.

According to local sources, the strikes hit al-Mahmoudiyah, al-Jarmaq, and al-Ayshiyah in the south, while areas around Brital and the outskirts of al-Nassiriyah in the Beqaa were also targeted.

The Israeli army stated it had struck “infrastructure in both southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley used for the production and storage of strategic weaponry,” citing targets including an “explosives manufacturing facility allegedly used in Hezbollah's weapons development, as well as an underground site for missile production and storage.”

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said the military had struck what he described as one of Hezbollah’s largest precision missile manufacturing facilities, emphasizing that Israel "will not compromise on any attempt by Hezbollah to restore its capabilities."

Since the US-brokered ceasefire that took effect on November 27, 2024, Lebanese authorities have documented more than 4,000 Israeli violations, resulting in at least 235 deaths and over 530 injuries. Despite the ceasefire’s requirement for a complete Israeli withdrawal, five Israeli military outposts remain occupied in southern Lebanon.