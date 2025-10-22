Israeli Knesset approves bill to control West Bank

Shafaq News - Jerusalem

The Israeli Knesset on Wednesday approved in a preliminary reading a bill to impose Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank, despite opposition from the United States.

According to Israeli media, 25 lawmakers voted in favor of the proposal and 24 opposed, with the deciding vote cast by former Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chair Yuli Edelstein. The bill, submitted by Avi Maoz, leader of the far-right, religious conservative Noam party, calls for applying Israeli law and administration to all settlements in the occupied West Bank. It was referred to the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee for further discussion.

Israel’s public broadcaster Kan reported that the vote was held despite a request from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to postpone the session, amid concerns about potential tension with Washington, which opposes unilateral annexation of Palestinian territories.

After the vote, Maoz said, “Israel is a sovereign state, and this is the time for sovereignty.” Ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich welcomed the result, calling it “a step toward completing Israeli control over Judea and Samaria.”

The Knesset also approved another bill proposed by Avigdor Lieberman, leader of Yisrael Beiteinu (Israel Our Home), to extend Israeli sovereignty to the Ma’ale Adumim settlement near Jerusalem, with 32 votes in favor and nine against.

The votes coincided with a visit to Israel by US Vice President J.D. Vance. Axios reported that 46 Democratic senators urged President Donald Trump to prevent any annexation of the West Bank.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces carried out raids and arrests in several areas of the West Bank early Wednesday. Palestinian organizations said 43 people were detained in Nablus, Ramallah, Hebron, and Bethlehem, while confrontations and settler attacks were reported in other areas.