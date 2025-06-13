Israeli Army: Over 100 Iranian drones launched toward Israel

Shafaq News/ The Israeli military announced Friday that Iran has launched more than 100 drones toward Israeli territory in what appears to be the Islamic Republic’s first direct military response to Operation Rising Lion.

An Israeli Army spokesperson confirmed the drone launches in an early morning briefing, stating that air defense systems across the country have been activated and are prepared to intercept any incoming threats.

“More than 100 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were launched from Iran in the past few hours,” the spokesperson said. “We are monitoring their trajectory closely and coordinating with regional and international partners.”

#عاجل اطلق النظام الإيراني في الساعات الأخيرة أكثر من 100 طائرة مسيرة نحو إسرائيل حيث تعمل كافة أجهزة الدفاع الجوي للتصدي لها — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 13, 2025

The escalation comes after a wave of Israeli strikes targeted high-profile Iranian infrastructure, including the Natanz enrichment facility and key military command sites in Tehran, resulting in the deaths of several top IRGC commanders and nuclear scientists.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had vowed “severe punishment,” and military leaders warned that retaliation would be forthcoming.