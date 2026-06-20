Israeli Army: One soldier dead, 13 wounded in Lebanon yesterday

Shafaq News- Beirut

The Israeli army on Saturday reported that Hezbollah killed a soldier and wounded 13 others in overnight strikes targeting its troops across southern Lebanon.

Rockets and an explosive drone struck a military position in the village of Kfar Tebnit near Nabatiyeh on June 19. The soldier was identified as Sgt. First Class Nir Ben Ari, 21, of the Commando Brigade's Maglan unit. Two troops sustained serious injuries, one was moderately wounded, while 10 others suffered minor injuries.

Earlier today, the Israeli military accused Hezbollah of launching more than 50 projectiles at forces operating in southern Lebanon, “in a repeated violation of the ceasefire agreement.”

במספר אירועים שונים לאורך הלילה, ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה שיגר יותר מ-50 שיגורים לעבר כוחות צה"ל הפועלים בדרום לבנון.אלו מהווים הפרות חוזרות ונשנות של הסכם הפסקת האש על ידי ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה. צה"ל לא יקבל פגיעה באזרחי ישראל ובכוחותיו, ויגיב בעוצמה על כל הפעלת כוח נגדם.על מנת… — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) June 20, 2026

Israel's Channel 12 also stated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the military to halt fire in Lebanon, while the army would retain the ability to respond to perceived threats. The Lebanese group, however, rejected any Israeli "freedom of action" on Lebanese territory, while denying accusations that it had violated the ceasefire.