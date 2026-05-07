Israel widens strikes on south Lebanon, Hezbollah hits back

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli forces carried out extensive airstrikes and artillery bombardment across southern Lebanon on Thursday, targeting towns in the Nabatieh, Bint Jbeil, and Tyre districts, while Hezbollah launched a series of drone and rocket attacks against Israeli positions along the border.

Three people were killed and seven wounded in an Israeli strike on the town of Ansariyeh overnight, according to Lebanese media. Two others were killed when a strike hit a pickup truck on the Habboush road. A separate drone strike on a car-transport truck on the Mayfadoun road in southern Lebanon killed one person. Two civil defense personnel were wounded in a strike on Toul in the Nabatieh district.

Lebanon's Health Ministry reported a cumulative toll of 2,715 killed and 8,353 wounded since the offensive began on March 2 through May 6.

The Israeli army reported that four soldiers were wounded after a drone struck a military position in southern Lebanon. It also intercepted a suspicious aerial target launched from Lebanon, as air raid sirens sounded in the Kiryat Shmona settlement and surrounding areas following the detection of drones crossing from the south.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for multiple operations in the last 24 hours, including a drone strike on a D9 military bulldozer in the Khallet al-Raj area near the town of Deir Siryan, which “scored a direct hit.” The group also claimed attacks on Israeli vehicles moving from the outskirts of Bayadah toward Shama, and strikes against Israeli troop concentrations and military vehicles in Qantara, Bayadah, Houla, Taybeh, Naqoura, Ayta al-Shaab, Khiam detention facility, and Rashaf, using attack drones, rockets, and artillery.