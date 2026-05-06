Hezbollah attacks Israeli soldiers as strikes target women and children in Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Hezbollah launched a series of drone and shelling attacks on Israeli forces on Wednesday, describing the operations as retaliation for repeated ceasefire violations amid deadly strikes in southern Lebanon and the Beqaa Valley.

In statements, the group announced strikes targeting Israeli troop gatherings, military vehicles, and newly established command and technical positions in the southern border towns of al-Bayyada, al-Naqoura, Taybeh, Houla, Deir Siriane, and al-Qantara. Hezbollah claimed several “confirmed hits” in attacks it framed as a response to strikes on villages in the south that killed and wounded civilians.

Israeli media alleged that two soldiers were “moderately and lightly” wounded after two explosive drones detonated near Israeli forces operating in southern Lebanon. Amid tight reporting restrictions, the Israeli military announced that five soldiers have been killed and about 33 wounded since the April 17 ceasefire with Lebanon.

The army also said alerts were activated in the northern settlement of Shtula over concerns about falling interception debris from a “suspicious aerial target,” adding that the results of the interception were under examination.

Meanwhile, Lebanese outlets cited continued low-altitude flights by Israeli drones over Beirut, while warplanes flew over the al-Zahrani area toward Saida in southern Lebanon.

In the Nabatieh district, two people were killed in an Israeli strike on the town of Maifadoune. An Israeli drone strike at dawn also targeted paramedics from the Islamic Health Organization in Deir Kifa, Tyre district, wounding three rescuers.

Local media also reported displacement from the towns of Kawthariyet al-Siyad, al-Ghassaniyeh, Ansariyeh, and Mazraat al-Daoudiyeh after the Israeli army issued warnings covering 12 villages in the south.

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In the Western Beqaa district, Lebanon’s Health Ministry said an Israeli strike on the town of Zelaya killed four people, including two women and an elderly man, and wounded five others, among them a child and three women.

Since March 2, when hostilities resumed, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed 2,702 people and wounded 8,311 others, according to the ministry.