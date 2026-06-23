Israel violates ceasefire in South Lebanon

Shafaq News- Nabatieh

Israeli gunfire in the town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon killed two people, with another person wounded, Lebanon’s Civil Defense announced on Tuesday.

Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported that two young men were killed after Israeli forces opened fire on four men who were near a bulldozer clearing a road in the al-Deir neighborhood of Nabatieh al-Fawqa.

Israeli troops fired toward residents on the outskirts of the town of Hadatha in Bint Jbeil district, as they headed to a local cemetery to complete burial procedures under the escort of the Lebanese Army, the agency said, adding that three Merkava tanks and a D9 bulldozer were positioned near the cemetery during the incident.

Separately, an Israeli drone dropped a stun grenade on the outskirts of the town of Aita al-Jabal. Another drone reportedly dropped a similar device on an empty vehicle in the eastern neighborhood of the town of Baraachit.

The Israeli military said it had targeted armed individuals detected near its forces operating in the Ali al-Taher area of southern Lebanon. Israeli Channel 14 quoted a military source as saying that the army carried out a strike in the Kfartebnit area to “remove a threat.”

🔴 قوات جيش الدفاع أطلقت النار على عناصر حزب الله كانوا يعملون تحت ستار مدني على تلة علي الطاهر بعد ان اجتاز إلى داخل المنطقة الامنية 🔸رصدت قوات جيش الدفاع قبل قليل أربعة من عناصر حزب الله الإرهابي وهم يستقلون حفارة ودراجة نارية على تلة علي الطاهر ثم دخلوا إلى المنطقة الأمنية… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 23, 2026

Hezbollah warned that the actions of the Israeli military constituted “a violation of the ceasefire that the resistance has adhered to until now.” Earlier, the group rejected any form of Israeli "freedom of action" in Lebanon, renewing its call for the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the south.

Lebanon's Health Ministry put the overall toll from Israeli operations since March 2 at 4,192 killed and 12,171 wounded. The Israeli army has recorded 30 soldiers killed and dozens wounded on its side over the same period.

Iranian Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, announced on Monday the establishment of a coordination center aimed at facilitating the return of displaced Lebanese residents and overseeing the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon.