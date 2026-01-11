Israel urges EU to blacklist Iran’s IRGC

Shafaq News– Berlin

Israel renewed its call for the European Union (EU) to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar announced on Sunday.

In a post on X, Sa’ar also confirmed that Israel and Germany will sign a joint declaration covering security cooperation, cybersecurity, and efforts to combat antisemitism following talks with German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt.

Glad to meet again with a dear friend and a true friend of Israel - Germany's Federal Minister of the Interior, Alexander Dobrindt, who is visiting Israel.The Federal Minister will sign a joint declaration today between Israel and Germany along with @IsraeliPM Netanyahu

Pressure to blacklist the IRGC has intensified since early 2023, when the European Parliament passed a non-binding resolution urging the EU and its member states to pursue such a move over the group’s role in suppressing protests, its regional military activities, and its supply of drones to Russia for the war in Ukraine, following earlier terrorist designations by the United States in 2019 and later by Canada, Australia, Sweden, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and several Latin American countries.