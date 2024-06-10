Berlin bans Palestinian and Israeli flags at Euro 2024

Shafaq News/ Organizers of the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament in Berlin have confirmed that Palestinian and Israeli flags will be prohibited in fan zones during the tournament, which Germany will host starting on June 14.

A spokeswoman for Kulturprojekte, the company responsible for managing cultural events at the tournament, stated that fans will only be allowed to raise flags of the 24 countries participating in the competition.

"The European Championship is not a place for demonstrations amidst the ongoing war in Gaza," Moritz van Dolmen, the managing director of the tournament, told the Berliner Morgenpost newspaper.

Two fan zones will be set up in the German capital, one at the Brandenburg Gate and the other at the Reichstag, the German parliament building.

All 51 matches of the tournament will be broadcast on giant screens in the fan zones in front of the Reichstag.