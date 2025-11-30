Israel unit crosses into Quneitra, southern Syria

Shafaq News – Damascus

Israel's forces launched a new incursion in northern Quneitra countryside, south Syria, days after the fatal Beit Jinn clash, local sources told Shafaq News on Sunday.

According to the sources, the ground advancement in Al-Hamidiyah village coincided with Israeli aircraft flying over the southern part of Quneitra.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights noted that the Israeli force entering the area included an armored vehicle and a car carrying six soldiers. The patrol reportedly set up a temporary checkpoint at the village entrance, triggering a state of alert among residents.

Meanwhile, official and community delegations continued arriving in Beit Jinn, Damascus countryside, to offer condolences to the families of the victims killed in the recent Israeli military operation.

Earlier in the week, clashes erupted in Beit Jinn after an Israeli patrol crossed into the area on November 28 and arrested three men. Najeeb Al-Nasan, director of emergency and ambulance services at the Syrian Health Ministry, told Shafaq News that hospitals received 13 bodies and more than 20 wounded. The Israeli army said six of its soldiers were also injured in the confrontation, three of them seriously.