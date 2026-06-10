Israel threatens fresh strikes on Iran

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday that Israel was prepared to launch further strikes against Iran, warning that Tehran would face a "powerful blow" if it attacked Israel again.

Katz rejected Iranian attempts to link different regional fronts, saying the Israeli military would continue targeting Hezbollah operatives and infrastructure in Lebanon. "If Iran attacks Israel, it will receive a powerful strike as it did days ago," he said, adding that the confrontation with Tehran was "far from over" and that Israeli forces remained ready for large-scale operations.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz:The campaign against Iran is far from over. If Iran attacks Israel, it will suffer a severe blow, just as we dealt it a few days ago. The IDF is prepared to strike Iran with great force. pic.twitter.com/0NqmCkNZ85 — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 10, 2026

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump signaled that Washington could resume military action against Iran, saying the United States would strike again if necessary and had the right to restart its bombing campaign.

Read more: Trump’s balancing act with Iran tests diplomacy and deterrence