Israel targets senior Khamenei aide in Tehran

Shafaq News- Tehran

The Israeli military announced on Friday the killing of Ali Asghar Mir Hejazi, acting head of the office of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in an airstrike on Tehran.

#عاجل ‼️أولي: جيش الدفاع هاجم قياديًا بارزًا في نظام الإرهاب الإيراني في طهران. يتبع. — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) March 6, 2026

In June 2025, Reuters cited Iranian sources as saying that Mir Hejazi serves as the deputy for political-security affairs in the office of the Supreme Leader. The report noted that he plays a role in making highly sensitive security decisions and is often described as “the most powerful intelligence official in Iran.”