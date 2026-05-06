Israel targets Hezbollah Radwan commander in Beirut strike

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli fighter jets struck on Wednesday in Beirut’s southern suburbs, killing Malik Balout, a commander in Hezbollah’s Radwan Force, the Army Radio reported.

Israeli media quoted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz as confirming that Balout was the intended target, and the operation was conducted in coordination with the United States.

Israeli Channel 14 reported that Balout and several other armed members were killed in the strike.

The strike marked the first Israeli attack on Beirut’s southern suburbs since a ceasefire took effect on April 17.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News that residents began leaving parts of the southern suburbs following the strike, amid fears of further escalation. Much of the area had already been largely evacuated during previous fighting, although some residents had returned after the ceasefire took effect.