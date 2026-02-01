Israel strikes sites across southern Lebanon

Shafaq News– Beirut

On Sunday, an Israeli drone strike hit a vehicle on the Doueir-Ebba road in Nabatieh district, southern Lebanon, killing the driver and wounding two children, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

The attack also caused extensive damage to nearby houses and to a parked vehicle.

In a statement, the Israeli military announced that it had struck a Hezbollah operative in the Doueir area of southern Lebanon.

#عاجل 🔸جيش الدفاع قضى على أحد عناصر حزب الله الإرهابي كان يعمل على ترميم بنى تحتية عسكرية في جنوب لبنان🔸هاجم جيش الدفاع في وقتٍ سابق من اليوم في منطقة صديقين وقضى على أحد عناصر حزب الله الإرهابي والذي كان متورطًا في محاولات لاعادة ترميم بنى تحتية عسكرية لحزب الله الإرهابي في… pic.twitter.com/rQ4mncBgUa — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) January 30, 2026

In a separate incident, the ministry reported an Israeli attack on the town of Qinnarit, Saida District, wounding one person.

צה"ל תקף לפני זמן קצר מחבל מארגון הטרור חיזבאללה במרחב א-דויר שבדרום לבנון — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) February 1, 2026

Lebanese media reported that an Israeli drone fired five missiles at a bulldozer while it was clearing rubble from the site of a previous attack.

🚨🚨🚨لحظة الغارة التي استهدفت جرافة في بلدة قناريت pic.twitter.com/hRlrOu5Xrg — bintjbeil.org (@bintjbeilnews) February 1, 2026

According to the Israeli army, the raids targeted engineering equipment belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, claiming the machinery was being used to rehabilitate what it described as “terror infrastructure.”

צה"ל תקף כלים הנדסיים של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה בעת ששימשו לשיקום תשתיות טרור בדרום לבנוןצה"ל תקף מוקדם יותר היום, מספר כלים הנדסיים של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה במרחב מזרעת אבודיה שבדרום לבנון.הכלים הותקפו בעת ששימשו את מחבלי ארגון הטרור לשיקום תשתיות טרור במרחב.פעולות ארגון… — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) February 1, 2026

Meanwhile, a drone also dropped a stun grenade targeting an excavator in the town of Aita Al-Shaab. In a statement, the municipality said the incident caused no injuries but coincided with the flight of two agricultural aircraft over the outskirts of the town, where they sprayed farmland with substances residents suspect may be toxic.

مسيرة زراعية إسرائيلية تلقي مواد سامة فوق الأراضيالزراعية والأشجار في بلدة عيتا الشعب#متداول #الجديد pic.twitter.com/uQ57mxShZB — AL Jadeed Tv (@AlJadeed_TV) February 1, 2026

Israeli forces infiltrated the town of Rab Thalathine in the Marjayoun district at dawn, detonating two houses and causing damage to nearby properties.

Despite a US-brokered ceasefire reached on November 27, 2024, Israeli forces continue operations in southern and eastern Lebanon and in Beirut’s southern suburbs. The UN peacekeeping mission, UNIFIL, has recorded more than 10,000 Israeli violations since the truce, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports around 340 deaths and more than 970 injuries during the same period, including women and children.