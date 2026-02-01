Israel strikes sites across southern Lebanon

On Sunday, an Israeli drone strike hit a vehicle on the Doueir-Ebba road in Nabatieh district, southern Lebanon, killing the driver and wounding two children, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

The attack also caused extensive damage to nearby houses and to a parked vehicle.

In a statement, the Israeli military announced that it had struck a Hezbollah operative in the Doueir area of southern Lebanon.

In a separate incident, the ministry reported an Israeli attack on the town of Qinnarit, Saida District, wounding one person.

Lebanese media reported that an Israeli drone fired five missiles at a bulldozer while it was clearing rubble from the site of a previous attack.

According to the Israeli army, the raids targeted engineering equipment belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, claiming the machinery was being used to rehabilitate what it described as “terror infrastructure.”

Meanwhile, a drone also dropped a stun grenade targeting an excavator in the town of Aita Al-Shaab. In a statement, the municipality said the incident caused no injuries but coincided with the flight of two agricultural aircraft over the outskirts of the town, where they sprayed farmland with substances residents suspect may be toxic.

Israeli forces infiltrated the town of Rab Thalathine in the Marjayoun district at dawn, detonating two houses and causing damage to nearby properties.

Despite a US-brokered ceasefire reached on November 27, 2024, Israeli forces continue operations in southern and eastern Lebanon and in Beirut’s southern suburbs. The UN peacekeeping mission, UNIFIL, has recorded more than 10,000 Israeli violations since the truce, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports around 340 deaths and more than 970 injuries during the same period, including women and children.

