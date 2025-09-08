Israel strikes Syria’s Homs and Latakia

Shafaq News – Damascus

Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on Syria’s Homs and Latakia provinces on Monday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.

The UK-based group said jets struck an air defense facility southeast of Homs, causing major explosions and heavy material damage, though no casualties were confirmed. Two additional strikes targeted a military barracks in Saqoubin, near Latakia, prompting ambulance deployment, while the extent of the damage remains unclear.

الطيران الإسرائيلي يستـ ـهـ ـدف ثكنة عسكرية في #سقوبين في #اللاذقية. pic.twitter.com/6IpJ2urbdA — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) September 8, 2025

Shafaq News correspondent confirmed intensified Israeli air activity over Homs and reported strikes on the Air Defense College near Maskaneh.

Israel has not commented on the attacks.

According to SOHR, Israel has launched 97 strikes on Syria since the start of 2025—86 by air and 11 by ground—hitting 135 sites, including weapons depots and command centers, and killing 61 people.