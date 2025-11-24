Israel starts military drill near Syrian border

Shafaq News – Middle East

Israel launched a major military exercise near the Syrian Golan Heights, designed to test readiness across a range of potential conflict scenarios, the Israeli army reported on Monday.

In a post on X, the army noted that the two-day drill opened with what it described as an “expected test” for the 210th Division, which oversees Israel’s frontier with Syria. The exercise features large troop movements, aerial activity, and automated parachute units.

Named “Magen Oz” (Shield of Strength), the drill is structured to gauge unit responses to sudden emergencies, strengthen commanders’ decision-making under pressure, and prepare forces for potential multi-front operations.

“The exercise had been scheduled well in advance as part of the 2025 training program,” it added.

#عاجل ⭕️تمرين "ماغين عوز": جيش الدفاع يبدأ بتنفيذ اختبار رئيس الأركان ضمن تمرين قيادات على مستوى هيئة الأركان لفحص الجاهزية لمجموعة من السيناريوهات⭕️انطلق اليوم (الاثنين) في ساعات الصباح الباكر تمرين "ماغين عوز"، وسيستمر خلال اليومين القادمين. يهدف التمرين إلى فحص وتحسين… — كابتن إيلا Captain Ella (@CaptainElla1) November 24, 2025

Alongside the drill, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported intensive Israeli air activity over Quneitra province in southern Syria.

According to the UK-based monitoring group, an Israeli patrol of six military vehicles moved into Kodnah village in the Quneitra area before withdrawing. Several hours later, another patrol entered the same village.

تزامناً مع مناورات واسعة في الجولان السوري المحتل.. تحليق مكثّف للطيران الإسرائيلي فوق #القنيطرة#المرصد_السوريhttps://t.co/XL6lVdKnvX — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) November 24, 2025

Since the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in December 2024, Israel has repeatedly carried out cross-border strikes and incursions inside Syria, targeting depots, vehicles, and weapon sites. The Israeli army has also departed from the 1974 disengagement agreement, taking control of buffer zones between the Golan Heights and Syrian territory, including parts of Mount Hermon (Jabal al-Sheikh).

Read more: Israel's expansion in Syria: A looming threat to Iraq