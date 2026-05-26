Israel seals Ras Naqoura as South Lebanon offensive expands

Israel seals Ras Naqoura as South Lebanon offensive expands
2026-05-26T08:51:54+00:00

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israel declared Ras Naqoura in southern Lebanon a closed military zone until at least May 31, the Israeli Channel 15 stated on Tuesday, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed intensified strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure.

Israel’s broadcaster also indicated that the Army called up reserve soldiers to expand operations beyond the “yellow line,” while claiming that more than 70 Hezbollah sites were hit over the past 24 hours.

Lebanese media described a “massacre” in the town of Mashghara, where 12 civilians from the same family were killed and several others wounded after an Israeli strike targeted a three-story building. Additional strikes hit dozens of villages in multiple districts of southern Lebanon, including Reihan, Dweir, Zawtar al-Sharqiya, and Yater, Srifa, Meifdoun, Majdal Selem, Qabrikha, and Froun. No further casualties were recorded in those attacks, though extensive material damage was documented. Shelling continued at the time of reporting.

Drone activity was also monitored over Beirut and its southern suburbs. Lebanese authorities noted that more than 8,500 Israeli strikes have been recorded since March 2, which, according to the Health Ministry, resulted in 3,151 deaths and 9,571 injuries, including women and children.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon