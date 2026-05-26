Israel seals Ras Naqoura as South Lebanon offensive expands

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israel declared Ras Naqoura in southern Lebanon a closed military zone until at least May 31, the Israeli Channel 15 stated on Tuesday, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed intensified strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure.

Israel’s broadcaster also indicated that the Army called up reserve soldiers to expand operations beyond the “yellow line,” while claiming that more than 70 Hezbollah sites were hit over the past 24 hours.

🎯STRUCK: 70+ Hezbollah infrastructure sites using ~85 munitions in several areas across Lebanon.In the area of Tyre, ~10 command centers, weapons storage facilities and additional infrastructure sites used by Hezbollah were struck.Additionally, Hezbollah terrorists operating… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 25, 2026

Lebanese media described a “massacre” in the town of Mashghara, where 12 civilians from the same family were killed and several others wounded after an Israeli strike targeted a three-story building. Additional strikes hit dozens of villages in multiple districts of southern Lebanon, including Reihan, Dweir, Zawtar al-Sharqiya, and Yater, Srifa, Meifdoun, Majdal Selem, Qabrikha, and Froun. No further casualties were recorded in those attacks, though extensive material damage was documented. Shelling continued at the time of reporting.

12 شهيدًا وجرحى في الغارات على مشغرة مساءً وفجرًا https://t.co/kcJdGkvtzw — National News Agency (@NNALeb) May 26, 2026

Drone activity was also monitored over Beirut and its southern suburbs. Lebanese authorities noted that more than 8,500 Israeli strikes have been recorded since March 2, which, according to the Health Ministry, resulted in 3,151 deaths and 9,571 injuries, including women and children.