Israel says it killed Iran’s intelligence minister as strikes expand in Tehran

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz on Wednesday claimed the killing of Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib in overnight strikes in Tehran, Israeli media reported, as Tel Aviv hinted at broader operations against Iran and Hezbollah.

Iranian authorities have not issued a confirmation or a response to the claim.

During a security briefing, Katz also hinted at broader Israeli military activity across multiple fronts, referring to upcoming “surprises” without clarifying whether the move would involve wider campaigns, targeted assassinations, or ground operations. Israeli forces, he suggested, could receive expanded authority to carry out assassination missions against Iranian figures without prior political approval.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military announced a wave of airstrikes in Tehran, targeting what it described as Iranian “sovereign and command centers.” A military statement indicated that the Israeli Air Force struck facilities linked to Iran’s ballistic missile program, including the headquarters of an IRGC unit responsible for suppressing protests, a logistics maintenance center tied to internal security forces, and a site associated with the missile system.