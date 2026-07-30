Israel's blast rocks UNESCO-listed site in Lebanon

Israel's blast rocks UNESCO-listed site in Lebanon
2026-07-30T22:24:20+00:00

Shafaq News- Beirut

The Israeli army destroyed a network of Hezbollah tunnels beneath UNESCO-listed* Beaufort castle (Qala'at al-Shqif) in Arnoun area, southern Lebanon, with approximately 700 tons of explosives, the Israeli PM’s office and the Ministry of Defense announced in a joint statement on Friday.

The tunnels “a key component of the group's alleged plan to infiltrate communities in the Galilee,” were demolished under directives from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz, according to the statement.

The extent of the damage remains unknown.

Read more: “Attack on Identity”: Israel damages 55 historic towns in Lebanon

“The operation followed Hezbollah's blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement on July 30.” Israel said it would not tolerate violations of the ceasefire, warning that any attempt by Hezbollah to target Israeli forces or civilians would trigger a “harsh and powerful response.”

“Israeli forces would remain in the security zone in southern Lebanon and continue operations to destroy Hezbollah infrastructure to prevent the group from rebuilding its military capabilities.”

According to Lebanese media outlets, additional explosions were reported in several areas across the Bint Jbeil, Marjayoun, and Nabatieh districts.

A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect in late 2024 after months of cross-border fighting. Despite the truce, both sides have repeatedly accused each other of violations.

Read more: South Lebanon framework: What we know so far

*The castle is one of five Mount Amel castles that UNESCO inscribed on the World Heritage List and the List of World Heritage in Danger on July 24 under an emergency procedure due to the ongoing conflict.

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