Israel's blast rocks UNESCO-listed site in Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

The Israeli army destroyed a network of Hezbollah tunnels beneath UNESCO-listed* Beaufort castle (Qala'at al-Shqif) in Arnoun area, southern Lebanon, with approximately 700 tons of explosives, the Israeli PM’s office and the Ministry of Defense announced in a joint statement on Friday.

The tunnels “a key component of the group's alleged plan to infiltrate communities in the Galilee,” were demolished under directives from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz, according to the statement.

فيديو متداول للحظة تنفيذ الاحتلال الإسرائيلي عملية تفجير في جنوبي لبنان.#الميادين_لبنان pic.twitter.com/ta41fQpQNy — الميادين لبنان - AL Mayadeen Lebanon (@mayadeenlebanon) July 30, 2026

The extent of the damage remains unknown.

Read more: “Attack on Identity”: Israel damages 55 historic towns in Lebanon

“The operation followed Hezbollah's blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement on July 30.” Israel said it would not tolerate violations of the ceasefire, warning that any attempt by Hezbollah to target Israeli forces or civilians would trigger a “harsh and powerful response.”

“Israeli forces would remain in the security zone in southern Lebanon and continue operations to destroy Hezbollah infrastructure to prevent the group from rebuilding its military capabilities.”

In accordance with the directive of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz, the IDF has just destroyed the terror tunnels in the Beaufort area of southern Lebanon, an underground infrastructure that was a central part of the Hezbollah terror… — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) July 30, 2026

According to Lebanese media outlets, additional explosions were reported in several areas across the Bint Jbeil, Marjayoun, and Nabatieh districts.

A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect in late 2024 after months of cross-border fighting. Despite the truce, both sides have repeatedly accused each other of violations.

Read more: South Lebanon framework: What we know so far

*The castle is one of five Mount Amel castles that UNESCO inscribed on the World Heritage List and the List of World Heritage in Danger on July 24 under an emergency procedure due to the ongoing conflict.