Israel recovers Turkish surveillance equipment in Syria

Shafaq News – Middle East

A recent Israeli airborne raid near Damascus recovered surveillance equipment allegedly planted by Turkiye over a decade ago, Al Hadath News reported on Thursday.

Citing a senior Israeli official, the report indicated that the operation, carried out by special forces close to the Syrian capital, was “highly necessary” for Israel’s security, further highlighting the retrieval of “sensitive and dangerous” equipment.

The official also warned Damascus that “listening to Ankara’s directives and playing with fire will carry heavy consequences,” noting that Turkiye has expanded intelligence activity in Syria in ways that directly affect Israel’s security.

Earlier, Israeli aircraft launched nine strikes on facilities and vehicles linked to Syria’s defense ministry in the al-Mana mountain area of al-Kiswah, southwest of Damascus, local sources reported to Shafaq News.

The bombardment coincided with Israeli military movements in southern Quneitra and an airborne landing near al-Kiswah, toward the town of al-Harjalah, involving helicopters and drones.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Syrian political analyst Samer al-Ali indicated that the incursions appeared to serve as deterrent messages to both Damascus and Ankara, “amid growing regional competition in Syria.”

He added that Israel is demonstrating its ability to conduct operations deep inside Syrian territory when it considers its security at risk, while portraying Turkiye as a direct rival.

Although Syria may avoid a direct response to Israel, al-Ali noted that these messages are unlikely to go unnoticed in either Damascus or Ankara, potentially “opening the way to further low-profile escalation.”