Israel military claims interception of Yemeni missile

Shafaq News – Middle East

On Friday, a ballistic missile launched from Yemen was intercepted over Israel, according to the military, as air raid sirens were activated across Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and the Dead Sea region.

Israel’s Air Force announced on X that its defense systems had neutralized the threat, marking the 15th missile fired from Yemen within a month.

חיל-האוויר יירט טיל אחד ששוגר מתימן, בהמשך להתרעות שהופעלו לפני זמן קצר במספר מרחבים בשטח המדינה.ההתרעות הופעלו על פי מדיניות. — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) August 1, 2025

The Houthis (Ansarallah) have not commented on the incident. However, since hostilities resumed in Gaza in March, the group has launched around 67 ballistic missiles and 18 armed drones toward Israel.

No injuries or damage were immediately reported.