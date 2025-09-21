Israel kills three children in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News – Beirut

An Israeli strike targeted a vehicle in the southern Lebanese city of Bint Jbeil on Sunday, local media reported.

The country's Health Ministry said five people, including three children, were killed and several others wounded.

Israel has yet to comment on the incident.

Lebanon has documented more than 4,600 Israeli ceasefire violations since the deal was signed on November 27, 2024, resulting in about 270 deaths and 480 injuries.