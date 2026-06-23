Israel kills civilian in Nabatieh days after ceasefire

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli forces killed one civilian and wounded three others, one critically, in the Deir neighborhood of Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, days after a US-Qatar-brokered ceasefire took effect.

The shooting occurred as the civilians stood near an excavator opening a road in the area. A separate Israeli airstrike targeted an excavator removing rubble from a previously bombed house in the town, while a drone hit an area in Kfarebnit, according to local media outlets.

Netanyahu declared Monday that Israeli troops will remain in the buffer zone in southern Lebanon "for as long as necessary," arguing that Tel Aviv must retain full freedom to act against any perceived threat. Defense Minister Israel Katz had instructed the army Saturday to halt fire in Lebanon, a directive the latest incidents appear to contradict.

Hezbollah rejected any form of Israeli "freedom of action" in Lebanon, renewing its call for the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the south.

Lebanon's Health Ministry put the overall toll from Israeli operations since March 2 at 4,175 killed and 12,164 wounded. The Israeli army has recorded 30 soldiers killed and dozens wounded on its side over the same period.