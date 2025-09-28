Israel kills Palestinian in West Bank

Shafaq News – Middle East

On Sunday, Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian who attempted a car-ramming attack in the West Bank.

According to local media, the incident took place at the Jit junction east of Qalqilya, where one soldier was fatally wounded by the “armed assailant.”

The Israeli military said it was reviewing the circumstances of the incident, while troops sealed off roads and reinforced positions across the area.

מצורפות תמונות של מפקד אוגדת איו״ש ומפקדים נוספים מהערכת מצב ראשונית בזירת הפיגוע בצומת ג׳ית שבחטיבת שומרון pic.twitter.com/tgavTG1LjY — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 28, 2025

According to the UN human rights office, at least 964 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli forces or settlers since the Gaza war erupted on October 7, 2023, alongside more than 65,500 deaths reported in the Strip.