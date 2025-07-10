Israel kills Hezbollah artillery chief in southern Lebanon strike

Israel kills Hezbollah artillery chief in southern Lebanon strike
2025-07-10T18:45:38+00:00

Shafaq News – Beirut

Israel’s military confirmed on Thursday it had killed Mohammad Jamal Murad, a senior Hezbollah commander, in an airstrike on the southern Lebanese town of Mansouri.

In a statement, the Israeli army said Murad, head of Hezbollah’s coastal artillery unit, was behind recent rocket attacks on Israel and had been rebuilding the group’s rocket-launching capabilities along Lebanon’s coast.

Lebanese media reported that an Israeli drone targeted a motorcycle in Mansouri, south of Tyre, killing one person and injuring another. Pro-Hezbollah sources later identified the fatality as Murad.

Israel kills Hezbollah artillery chief in southern Lebanon strike

Video 1

Israel kills Hezbollah artillery chief in southern Lebanon strike

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon