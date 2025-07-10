Israel kills Hezbollah artillery chief in southern Lebanon strike

Shafaq News – Beirut

Israel’s military confirmed on Thursday it had killed Mohammad Jamal Murad, a senior Hezbollah commander, in an airstrike on the southern Lebanese town of Mansouri.

In a statement, the Israeli army said Murad, head of Hezbollah’s coastal artillery unit, was behind recent rocket attacks on Israel and had been rebuilding the group’s rocket-launching capabilities along Lebanon’s coast.

#عاجل 🔸جيش الدفاع قضى على قائد المدفعية في قطاع الساحل في حزب الله الارهابي🔸هاجم جيش الدفاع في وقت سابق اليوم في منطقة المنصوري جنوب لبنان وقضى على المدعو محمد جمال مراد الذي شغل منصب قائد المدفعية في قطاع الساحل لدى حزب الله الارهابي. 🔸وكان المدعو مراد مسؤولًا عن العديد… pic.twitter.com/sBrbSb1zim — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) July 10, 2025

Lebanese media reported that an Israeli drone targeted a motorcycle in Mansouri, south of Tyre, killing one person and injuring another. Pro-Hezbollah sources later identified the fatality as Murad.