Israel kills 7 in raids on southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

A renewed wave of Israeli airstrikes on Sunday killed at least seven people in southern Lebanon, including six in Kfar Tibnit and one in Burj Qalaway, as raids intensified across the Nabatieh and Bint Jbeil districts, Lebanese media reported.

The strike on Burj Qalaway also wounded three people, while rescue teams continued searching for missing individuals, local outlets said. Israeli warplanes carried out additional raids on Zawtar, Kawnine, and Safad Al-Battikh, while Israeli forces shelled multiple areas and detonated buildings in Bint Jbeil and Yaroun.

The escalation led to heavy displacement toward Saida following evacuation warnings issued to several towns north of the Litani River, including Mayfadoun, Shoukine, Arnoun, and Kfar Tibnit.

#عاجل ‼️انذار عاجل الى سكان لبنان المتواجدين في بلدات: ميفدون, شوكين, يحمر, ارنون, زوطرالشرقية, زوطر الغربية وكفر تبنيت.🔸في ضوء قيام حزب الله الارهابي بخرق اتفاق وقف اطلاق النار يضطر جيش الدفاع على العمل ضده بقوة.🔸جيش الدفاع لا ينوي المساس بكم. فحرصًا على سلامتكم عليكم… pic.twitter.com/cY0f9z05kj — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) April 26, 2026

Hezbollah launched a drone strike targeting an Israeli artillery position in Al-Bayyada in response to repeated ceasefire violations, after attacking multiple Israeli positions earlier today within what Israel calls the “yellow line” in southern Lebanon.

In Israel, sirens warning of drone infiltration sounded across the Western Galilee, including Rosh Hanikra and Shlomi, while the military claimed that three drones were intercepted before crossing from Lebanon. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli forces were acting “forcefully” against Hezbollah, arguing that the group’s actions were undermining the ceasefire.

Read more: Ceasefire without sovereignty: how Lebanon's fragmented power blocks a peace with Israel

Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported that Israeli strikes on April 25 killed seven people and wounded 24 others, including three children, raising the total toll since the escalation began to 2,496 deaths and 7,725 injuries.