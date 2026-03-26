Israel drops Iran FM, speaker from hit list after Pakistan push

Shafaq News- Islamabad

Israel removed Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf from its hit list after Pakistan urged Washington not to target them, a source told Reuters on Thursday.

“The Israelis had their coordinates and wanted to take them out. We told the US that if they are eliminated, there would be no one left to talk to,” the source said, adding that Washington then asked Israel to stand down.

The Wall Street Journal had reported that the two officials were taken off the list for four to five days as efforts to explore possible talks continue, citing US officials, without mentioning Pakistan’s role.

Pakistan, along with Egypt and Turkiye, is mediating between Tehran and Washington and maintaining direct contact with both sides.

Meanwhile, Iran is reviewing a 15-point proposal from US President Donald Trump, delivered via Pakistan, covering its nuclear program, missile activity, and support for allied groups. Trump claimed that Iran is eager to reach a deal, while Araghchi said Tehran is reviewing the proposal but does not intend to hold talks to end the conflict.