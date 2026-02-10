Israel destroys Islamic Group weapons depot in southern Syria

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli forces destroyed a weapons depot belonging to the Islamic Group during a nighttime operation in southern Syria, the Israeli military announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, the army said troops from the 210th Division carried out the operation last week in the village of Beit Jinn, where they uncovered and destroyed large quantities of military equipment, including weapons, mines, and communication devices.

#عاجل | قوات جيش الدفاع تعثر على مخزن وسائل قتالية تابع للمنظمة الإرهابية الجماعة الإسلامية في منطقة قرية بيت جن وتدمره⭕️ أنجزت قوات جيش الدفاع بقيادة الفرقة 210 في الأسبوع الماضي عملية ليلية لتحديد مخزن وسائل قتالية تابع للمنظمة الإرهابية الجماعة الإسلامية في منطقة قرية بيت جن… pic.twitter.com/ieeJwmhjfw — كابتن إيلا Captain Ella (@CaptainElla1) February 10, 2026

The military described the Islamic Group as continuing operations against Israel and its “citizens” on the northern front, activity it said began during the October 7 war, which has killed more than 72,000 people in Gaza, and remains ongoing.

Israel has previously accused the Sunni Islamist movement of coordinating with Hezbollah and Hamas in Lebanon and Syria, and of maintaining military sites in southern Lebanon as well as infrastructure along the Syria–Lebanon border and in southern Syria.

On Monday, Israeli forces entered the southern Lebanese town of Al-Habbariyeh in the Hasbaya district and detained a member of Lebanon’s Islamic Group.

Since the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in December 2024, Israel has repeatedly carried out cross-border strikes and incursions inside Syria, targeting depots, vehicles, and weapon sites. The Israeli army has also departed from the 1974 disengagement agreement, taking control of buffer zones between the Golan Heights and Syrian territory, including parts of Mount Hermon (Jabal al-Sheikh).

