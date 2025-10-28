Four in 24 hrs: Israeli advances intensify across southern Syria

Shafaq News – Damascus

Israeli forces launched four incursions into southern Syria over the past 24 hours, penetrating areas in Quneitra and Daraa near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Tuesday.

In Quneitra, a patrol of three armored vehicles and two tanks advanced toward western Al-Samdaniyah, entering surrounding farmlands before returning to positions inside the demilitarized zone.

Israeli engineering units also planted landmines near the Jubata Al-Khashab forest reserve, close to a newly established military base — a move the Observatory described as an attempt to secure the site and prevent local movement nearby.

Another unit of four tanks and several troop carriers moved from the Al-Hamidiyah base toward the village of Ofaniya in northern Quneitra, accompanied by a reconnaissance drone.

In al-Koum village, Israeli forces entered an outpost belonging to the Syrian Army’s 90th Brigade — the second such intrusion within a week, reflecting what SOHR called “repeated ground activity” in recent days.

The Israeli army has yet to comment on the reported incidents.

On Saturday, Israeli troops backed by tanks and multiple military vehicles launched a limited incursion at the entrance to the al-Salam Highway in Quneitra province. Additional armored vehicles and three tanks moved from the demolished Quneitra crossing toward Hadr, Trinjah, and eastern Al-Samdaniyah under helicopter cover along the ceasefire line.

Since the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s government on December 8, 2024, Israel has repeatedly conducted cross-border strikes and incursions inside Syria, destroying depots, vehicles, and weapon sites. The Israeli army has also nullified the 1974 disengagement agreement, taking control of buffer zones between the Golan Heights and Syrian territory — including parts of Mount Hermon.