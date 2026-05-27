Israel declares new area of Lebanon “combat zone” after mass evacuation order

Israel declares new area of Lebanon “combat zone” after mass evacuation order
2026-05-27T21:19:30+00:00

Shafaq News- Beirut

The Israeli military on Wednesday issued its largest evacuation order since the April 17 ceasefire, urging residents across southern Lebanon to move north of the Zahrani River as deadly Israeli strikes continued across the south and the Bekaa Valley.

The army accused Hezbollah of repeatedly violating the ceasefire and warned that it would respond with “severe force.” It described all territory south of the Zahrani River, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the Israeli border, as a “combat zone.”

The order covers nearly 14% of Lebanese territory.

Meanwhile, Lebanese media reported that an Israeli strike targeted a building in the southern coastal city of Tyre, causing injuries and widespread destruction. Additional strikes hit Nabatieh and nearby towns, killing several people and damaging homes and businesses.

The Lebanese army also announced the death of a trainee soldier, who was killed in an Israeli strike on the Kfarraman–Khardali road in southern Lebanon.

Local authorities have recorded more than 8,500 Israeli attacks since March 2, which, according to the Health Ministry, have killed 3,269 people and wounded 9,840 others, including women and children.

The escalation followed one of the deadliest 24-hour periods since the ceasefire took effect, with more than 150 Israeli air strikes hitting nearly 50 towns and villages across southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley. The ministry said at least 31 people were killed on Tuesday, including 15 in Burj al-Shamali east of Tyre.

Hezbollah, meanwhile, announced around 30 operations targeting Israeli military positions and troop gatherings, framing the attacks as retaliation for what it called Israeli ceasefire violations and strikes on southern Lebanese towns that killed and injured civilians. The group reported rocket, artillery, and drone attacks targeting Israeli positions in Adaisseh, Zawtar al-Sharqiyeh, Naqoura, Dibl, and the Galilee region, including strikes on Iron Dome platforms, Merkava tanks, military engineering vehicles, and troop concentrations.

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