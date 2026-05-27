Israel declares new area of Lebanon “combat zone” after mass evacuation order

Shafaq News- Beirut

The Israeli military on Wednesday issued its largest evacuation order since the April 17 ceasefire, urging residents across southern Lebanon to move north of the Zahrani River as deadly Israeli strikes continued across the south and the Bekaa Valley.

The army accused Hezbollah of repeatedly violating the ceasefire and warned that it would respond with “severe force.” It described all territory south of the Zahrani River, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the Israeli border, as a “combat zone.”

The order covers nearly 14% of Lebanese territory.

#عاجل ‼️انذار عاجل إلى سكان لبنان 🔸في ظلّ الانتهاكات المتكرّرة لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار من قبل حزب الله الإرهابي سيعمل جيش الدفاع ضدّه بقوة شديدة🔴ندعو جميع سكان جنوب لبنان إلى الابتعاد عن عناصر حزب الله ومنشآته ووسائله القتالية🔴ننصح سكان جنوب لبنان بالإخلاء إلى شمال نهر… pic.twitter.com/YcDaDSwK02 — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) May 27, 2026

Meanwhile, Lebanese media reported that an Israeli strike targeted a building in the southern coastal city of Tyre, causing injuries and widespread destruction. Additional strikes hit Nabatieh and nearby towns, killing several people and damaging homes and businesses.

The Lebanese army also announced the death of a trainee soldier, who was killed in an Israeli strike on the Kfarraman–Khardali road in southern Lebanon.

تنعى قيادة الجيش – مديرية التوجيه الجندي المتمرن كامل مروان مركيز الذي استشهد بتاريخ 27/ 5/ 2026 جرّاء استهدافه بغارة إسرائيلية معادية على طريق كفررمان – الخردلي. وفي ما يلي نبذة عن حياة الشهيد:من مواليد 10 / 4/ 2001 تعلبايا – زحلة.حائز تهنئة العماد قائد الجيش عدة مرات.الوضع… pic.twitter.com/3beKiItWyz — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) May 27, 2026

Local authorities have recorded more than 8,500 Israeli attacks since March 2, which, according to the Health Ministry, have killed 3,269 people and wounded 9,840 others, including women and children.

The escalation followed one of the deadliest 24-hour periods since the ceasefire took effect, with more than 150 Israeli air strikes hitting nearly 50 towns and villages across southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley. The ministry said at least 31 people were killed on Tuesday, including 15 in Burj al-Shamali east of Tyre.

Hezbollah, meanwhile, announced around 30 operations targeting Israeli military positions and troop gatherings, framing the attacks as retaliation for what it called Israeli ceasefire violations and strikes on southern Lebanese towns that killed and injured civilians. The group reported rocket, artillery, and drone attacks targeting Israeli positions in Adaisseh, Zawtar al-Sharqiyeh, Naqoura, Dibl, and the Galilee region, including strikes on Iron Dome platforms, Merkava tanks, military engineering vehicles, and troop concentrations.