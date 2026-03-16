Israel commences ground operations in Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israel has launched limited ground operations against Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon, the Army confirmed on Monday, noting the move aims to strengthen its northern defenses amid ongoing Hezbollah activity.

In a statement, the Army reported that forces from the 91st Division carried out targeted operations, including the destruction of Hezbollah infrastructure. The Israeli government is preparing to seek approval to mobilize up to 450,000 reservists, signaling that military operations against Hezbollah could continue for several weeks.

#عاجل 🔸في إطار جهود مهمة الدفاع الأمامي: قوات الفرقة 91 بدأت نشاطًا بريًا محددًا في جنوب لبنان🔸بدأت قوات الفرقة 91 خلال الأيام الأخيرة نشاطًا بريًا محددًا يستهدف مواقع رئيسية في جنوب لبنان بهدف توسيع نطاق منطقة الدفاع الأمامي.🔸وتأتي هذه العملية في إطار الجهود الرامية إلى… pic.twitter.com/GGWXVsCH12 — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 16, 2026

Earlier today, Israel carried out airstrikes on the towns of Aita Al-Shaab, Debbine, Yater, and Al-Qantara in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah responded with multiple operations targeting Israeli military positions and settlements. The group launched rocket barrages toward Metula and Kiryat Shmona, shelled Israeli troop concentrations near Odaisseh, and struck military vehicles near the Khiam detention center with guided missiles.