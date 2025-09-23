Israel closes West Bank’s sole crossing to Jordan

Shafaq News – Ramallah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday ordered the closure of the Karama crossing, also known as the Allenby Bridge, the only land outlet between the West Bank and Jordan.

Israel’s Army Radio said the suspension of travel and trade would remain “until further notice.”

The terminal was shut last week after a gun attack that killed two Israeli soldiers, then briefly reopened before Netanyahu’s new directive.

Nadhmi Mhanna, head of the Palestinian crossings authority, said the closure will begin on September 24. Jordan’s Public Security Directorate confirmed that the King Hussein Bridge, as it is known on the Jordanian side, will also stop receiving travelers from that date.

الامن العام : اغلاق جسر الملك حسين امام حركة المسافرين والشحن من الجانب الاخر ولاشعار اخر#الامن_العام #الاردن pic.twitter.com/kbeNTgXhVd — مديرية الأمن العام (@Police_Jo) September 23, 2025

Netanyahu’s office has not commented, though Israeli media reported the decision is seen as a response to recent recognition of a Palestinian state by several Western governments.

Located east of Jericho, the crossing is managed by the Palestinian crossings authority, with Israel retaining full security control and Jordan overseeing operations on its eastern end. It serves as a critical route for passengers and goods.

Palestinian officials said about 1.74 million people used the crossing in 2024.