Israel claims killing of Iran’s IRGC naval commander

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Thursday claimed that Israeli forces had killed Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the naval forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in a recent strike.

During a security briefing, Katz described Tangsiri as responsible for operations involving mining and attempts to block the Strait of Hormuz, framing the strike as a “message” to the IRGC. The Israeli army, he said, “will hunt you down and eliminate you one by one.”

Israeli media indicated that Tangsiri was killed in an airstrike in the southern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas, describing the development as a “significant blow” to the IRGC.

Iranian authorities have not issued any official confirmation or comment on the reported strike.