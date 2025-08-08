Israel claims assassinations in Lebanon

Shafaq News – Middle East

On Friday, the Israeli army declared it had assassinated the head of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine’s (PFLP) military security bureau in Syria, Mohammed Washah, known as “Abu Khalil,” in an airstrike on Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley, and Mohammad Hamza Shahada, an intelligence officer in Hezbollah's Radwan force.

Posting on X, the military claimed that Washah allegedly coordinated with other Palestinian armed factions and oversaw attacks against Israeli targets.

The PFLP, founded in 1967 by George Habash, is a Marxist-Leninist faction of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and is designated a terrorist group by Israel, the United States, and the European Union. The group has a decades-long record of operations against Israeli interests, from aircraft hijackings in the 1970s to more recent armed attacks.

Later, another strike struck the southern Lebanese town of Adloun killed Shahada, who "during the war allegedly worked to build and maintain the Radwan force’s operational readiness activities."

Since the US-brokered ceasefire came into effect on November 27, 2024, Lebanese authorities have documented more than 4,245 Israeli violations, resulting in at least 235 fatalities and over 485 injuries. Although the agreement stipulates a full Israeli withdrawal, five military outposts reportedly remain in the south.