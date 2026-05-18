Israel assassinates PIJ leader in eastern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

The Israeli military announced on Monday the killing of Wael Mahmoud Abdul Halim, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement’s commander in Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley, in an overnight strike in eastern Lebanon.

The army claimed Abdul Halim had coordinated the involvement of PIJ fighters alongside Hezbollah in Lebanon and had recently worked on plans targeting Israeli forces.

🔻هاجم جيش الدفاع خلال الليلة الماضية في منطقة بعلبك وقضى على الإرهابي المدعو وائل محمود عبد الحليم، الذي شغل منصب قائد تنظيم الجهاد الإسلامي الارهابي في منطقة البقاع في لبنان.⭕️قاد الإرهابي عبد الحليم انضمام عناصر الجهاد الإسلامي إلى القتال إلى جانب عناصر حزب الله في لبنان،… pic.twitter.com/B485RL0Z8q — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) May 18, 2026

The Lebanese Health Ministry previously reported that a strike on the town of Douris in the Baalbek district killed two Palestinians and wounded a Palestinian woman and a child. Local media outlets identified one of the victims as Abdul Halim’s 17-year-old daughter.

Islamic Jihad has not commented on the incident.

On Sunday, the Israeli military said it had killed Bahaa Baroud, a commander in Hamas’s military operations apparatus in the Gaza Strip, days after also claiming responsibility for the killing of senior Hamas military commander Izz al-Din al-Haddad.