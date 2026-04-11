Israel and Hezbollah trade heavy fire in Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Cross-border hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah intensified on Saturday, with rocket fire, drone activity, and airstrikes reported across southern Lebanon and northern Israel.

In multiple statements, Hezbollah detailed rocket fire targeting a gathering of Israeli troops and vehicles near the “Triangle of Liberation” area in Bint Jbeil. It also conducted a drone strike on a Merkava tank in the Saf al-Hawa area of Bint Jbeil, claiming a direct hit.

The Home Front Command recorded air raid sirens in Safed and nearby towns following rocket launches from Lebanon. Additional alerts activated in Arab al-Aramshe, Misgav, and Misgav Am, while five drones crossed from Lebanese territory into the Western Galilee.

אמש, רקטות ששוגרו מלבנון נפלו בעיר בגבול הצפון ללא התרעה. מתחקיר ראשוני עולה כי לא זוהו השיגורים ולכן לא הופעלה התרעה בעיר.כאמור מדובר בתחקיר ראשוני בלבד. נסיבות האירוע לרבות אי זיהוי השיגורים, מתוחקרות כעת על ידי כלל הגורמים הרלוונטים — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 11, 2026

The Israeli Army confirmed four rocket barrages from southern Lebanon within one hour, in addition to 10 rockets previously fired toward Karmiel, with a direct impact on a house in Shlomi. It also stated it is carrying out 200 strikes on Hezbollah-linked targets across Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

#عاجل 🔸جيش الدفاع استهدف خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية أكثر من 200 غارة على أهداف تابعة لحزب الله في لبنان🔸يواصل سلاح الجو استهداف البنى التحتية لحزب الله الإرهابي وتقديم الدعم الجوي لعمل القوات البرية التي تنشط في جنوب لبنان.🔸بالإضافة إلى ذلك، يواصل جيش الدفاع استهداف منصات… pic.twitter.com/uqHSnYkFWr — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) April 11, 2026

Lebanese media documented Israeli shelling and airstrikes across several areas in southern Lebanon. Projectiles landed in the town of Mansouri, while Israeli forces demolished residential buildings in Shamaa in southern Lebanon. Additional strikes hit Tibnin and Al-Abbasiya.

طوارىء الصحة: 3 شهداء و3 جرحى بينهم مسعف في الغارة على تول https://t.co/5pEyhCJrLw — National News Agency (@NNALeb) April 11, 2026

Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health reported that an Israeli airstrike on Kfar Sir killed four people, including a medic, and injured four others. It added that three people, among them a medic, were killed in Toul, while three others were wounded, raising the death toll since March 2 to 1,953, with 6,303 injured.

The mutual attacks come despite a two-week US-Iran ceasefire brokered by Pakistan, which Pakistani and Iranian officials state includes Lebanon, while US President Donald Trump described Israeli operations there as a separate “skirmish” linked to Hezbollah and outside the agreement. As negotiations between Washington and Tehran continue, Iran is insisting on a ceasefire in Lebanon as a core demand. Meanwhile, Lebanon is set to hold direct talks with Israel on April 14 to discuss a ceasefire declaration and a broader negotiating framework under American sponsorship, despite significant domestic opposition.